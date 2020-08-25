The Saudi Aggression Is Resettling ISIS, Daesh in New Areas After Their Recent Loss: Governor

YemenExtra

The Governor of Shabwah governorate, Sheikh Ahmed Al-Hassan Al-Amir, revealed that the US-backed Saudi-Emirati aggression (coalition) and its militias have resettled the criminal elements of Al-Qaeda and ISIS in a number of areas within various districts in Shabwah.

He pointed out that dozens of Al-Qaeda members and

their leadership, which had suffered a terrible defeat by the army and the popular committees in the Walad Rabie district, fled towards a number of areas in Shabwah governorate, in coordination with the coalition of aggression and its mercenaries within the governorate.

The Amir considered that the facilities provided by the Aggression coalition and its militias to elements from takfiri organizations after they lost their main strongholds in Qifah, Yakla and other areas last week, confirms the link of such organizations with the Saudi-Emirati-aggression in Yemen, which is backed by the United States.

The Governor of Shabwah blessed the military operation carried out by the Yemeni Armed Forces along with the popular committees in the Walad Rabie district, Al-Bayda province. The operation confirmed with evidence that America and Israel are the producers of “terrorism” in the region and the world. It also showed that Saudi Arabia and the UAE are merely tools that are funding international “terrorism” in the region.

Amir governor assured that this is only the beginning to purge Yemen from the terrorism, made by the arrogant countries, and the presence of its intelligence tools represented by Al-Qaeda and ISIS.