Terrorists Blow up a Clinic in Yemen, Al-Bayda

Elements of the takfiri groups in Yemen have blown up the Al-Soma’a medical clinic in Al-Bayda governorate.

On Tuesday, local sources reported that gunmen affiliated with the Takfiri elements blew up the Al-Soma’a Medical Clinic in the Al-Soma’a district.

The sources said that there were killed and wounded among the citizens, as a result of the bombing of the medical clinic.

It is noteworthy that the takfiri elements executed and crucified the doctor, Mutahir Al-Yousifi, who was working as a dentist in the same clinic that was bombed today.