Yemen’s Minister of Defense Threatens the Saudi Aggression With Huge Consequences

The Minister of Defense, Major General Mohammed Nasser Al-Atifi, said that the forces of aggression must understand that they will not remain on Yemeni soil for as long as “we” live, stressing that the consequences will be dire for the countries of aggression if they continue their crimes against the Yemeni people.

“These words were not said for media consumption or threats, and we as have learned from our leadership, our saying will be followed with action,” the minister of defense said during his speech to the field commanders of the sixth military zone in the Khub Wa sha’af zone.

He pointed out that the armed forces are moving forward to a new phase in this war against the Saudi aggression, stressing that they are proceeding firmly and steadily towards achieving the great victory. He then states, “We will sacrifice our blood and our souls for the sake of the authentic Yemeni people and restore their glory again.”

The Minister of Defense expressed appreciation for the field military achievements made by the Yemeni army within every front on behalf of the leadership of the Ministry of Defense and the Presidency of the General Staff.

“We have the honor to be among the heroes of the army and the popular committees who raised the dignity of the Yemenis all the way up to the sky and humiliated the countries of the aggression, the invaders, and occupiers by stepping onto their advanced vehicles with their boots,” he said.

He pointed out that the coalition of aggression did not leave an Arab or Islamic country without conspiring against it, but they failed to conspire against Qatar just as they failed in Yemen, Iraq and Syria. They are also conspiring against Libya, Lebanon, Sudan, Egypt and Iran, stressing that they will fail in all their plots and intrigues that he assures are western made.

The Minister of Defense renewed his call to the deceived fighters affiliated with the Saudi aggression to quit and come back and to be with their people and homeland.

The head of the Sixth District Operations, Brigadier General Ali Al-Aqil, had renewed the pledge, in the name of all the region’s affiliates, to carry out the tasks assigned to them with high morale and readiness until a victory over the forces of aggression is achieved.

For his part, Colonel Nour al-Din Ahmed Sharaf al-Deen, pointed out the importance of these inspection visits that enhance the morale of the fighters and reflect the interest and care of the revolutionary and military leadership in the conditions of the army who are getting ready today to break the coalition of aggression and defeat it as well as to force them to leave the soil of Yemen.

At the end of his visit to the Khub Wa Al-Sha`af zone, the Minister of Defense met with the Commander of the Sixth Military Region, Major General Jamil Zarra, who was dedicated to discussing the implementation of operational tasks in the Al-Jawf and Najran zones.

The Minister of Defense directed with a set of practical measures and steps to be taken in preparation for the transition to the next stage of comprehensive strategic operations aimed at deterring aggression and forcing it to stop its crime against the Yemeni people, lift its unjust siege, and leave Yemen’s soil.