Aug. 25: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Tuesday, August 25, 2020, the US-baked Saudi-led aggression (coalition) continued its bombing and raids on a number of regions, while the forces of aggression in Hodeidah continued violating the Sweden ceasefire agreement.

In Saada governorate, a citizen was wounded by Saudi border guards in the Shada border district.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 88 violations committed by the aggression forces in the fronts of the province during the past 24 hours, which included the hovering of two spy drones over the al-Tuhita, as well as 3 warplanes over Haiss district. 14 violations were carried out by artillery shelling, and 69 violations with different kind of weapons.

Later on that day, a source from the Hodiedah reported Saudi aggression combat drones dropped shells on the west of the besieged city of Al-Durayhimi and on the Al-Jabaliya area in Tuhita district.

In Al-Jawf, warplanes of the Saudi-led aggression launched 6 raids on the Khub Wa sha’af district.

In Marib province, two raids were conducted on the districts of Majzar and Sarwah.

In Al-Bayda governorate, the aggression targeted with two raids the district of Walad Rabie.