August 27: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

On Thursday, August 27, 2020, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) on Yemen continued to launch raids and bombing a number of governorates, which resulted in casualties and huge damage to public and private property. While in Hodeidah province, Saudi-UAE paid mercenaries continued to breach the Sweden ceasefire agreement.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 151 violations, including two airstrikes launched by combat drones in Al-Tuhita, the hovering of 3 warplanes over the airspace of Haiss and Kilo-16, and 4 espionage drones inTuhita and Kilo-16. 34 violations were committed with missile and artillery shelling, and 109 violations using various kinds of weapons.

In Al-Jawf, the Saudi-American aggression launched 10 raids on the Khub Wa sha’af district.

In Marib, 3 US-Saudi raids targeted the districts of Sarwah and Majzar, while two others were conducted in Mahliya district.

In Al-Bayda, the aggression air force launched two raids on the Al-Sawadiyah district, as well as 5 raids on the Walad Rabie district.

In Saada, Saudi warplanes carried out 3 raids in the al-Buq area in the Kataf district, and two raids in the Al Ammar area within Al-Safra district. In addition, Saudi missile, artillery shelling targeted various villages in the Munabah bordering district.