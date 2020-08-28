YemenExtra

The Specialized Criminal Court in the capital, Sanaa, led its public session last Monday, headed by the chief judge, Judge Amin Zabara, to pronounce the judgment in Case No. 24 of 2018 filed by the Specialized Criminal Prosecution and the Specialized Criminal Appeals Prosecution in Hodeidah governorate claiming the personal right of the heirs of the martyr President Saleh Ali Al-Samad And his companions, “Amin Ahmad Hammoud Samnan,” “Amin Husayn Ali al-Rasha,” “Abd al-Bari Muhammad Ali Manna,” “Ali Abd al-Khaleq Dirham,” “Salih Yahya Ahmad Sheryan al-Hamdani,” and “Abd al-Karim Abd al-Wahhab Muhammad Sharaf al-Deen.”

In the face of the defendants appearing before the court and the lawyers acting on behalf of the defendants who escaped from justice and in the presence of the Public Prosecution and the relatives of the victims, the verdict was pronounced according to its reasons and justifications.

The verdict passed the conviction of 16 people who were accused of the murder of Saleh al-Sammad and for espionage. All the defendants were sentenced to the death penalty. Other defendants who have escaped or not in the country are: Ahmed Obaid bin Dagher, Mohammed Ali al-Maqdashi, Tariq Mohamed Abdullah Salih, Ali Ali Ibrahim al-Qawzi, Abd al-Malik Ahmad Mohammed Hamid, Mohammed Khalid Ali Haig, Mohammed Ibrahim Ali al-Qawzi, Mohammed Yahya Mohammed Noah, Ibrahim Mohammed Abdullah Aqil, Mohammed Mohammed Ali al-Mashkhari, Abdulaziz Ali Mohammed al-Aswad, and Muadh Abd al-Rahman Abdullah Abbas).

The assassination of President “Saleh Al-Sammad”

Before he became the president of Yemen, Saleh al-Sammad used to be with the popular committees who most of them have been integrated with the Yemeni Armed Forces. President al-Sammad, during his presidency, refused to remain still and keep away from the airstrikes of the aggression. Instead, most of his time was him traveling in the liberated provinces to check upon the civilians and their needs. At his last travel, President al-Sammad was assassinated in Hodeidah, specifically on the western coast of Hodeidah city.

In 2018, Saudi Arabia’s indiscriminate crimes in Yemen reached a “hysterical” stage as it was trying to anything that could be a target, this includes civilians, homes, hospitals, etc… In the same year, drones belonging to the Saudi aggression coalition assassinated the President “Saleh Al-Samad” in Hodeidah Governorate, while he was making some inspection visits to the civilian population and the Yemeni forces stationed on the borders of that coastal province.

In that treacherous incident, President Al-Sammad left, but his morals, actions and principals, still remain among the Yemeni people as a man who gave his soul away in defending the Yemeni nation and its dignity. Additionally, his name was engraved in the hearts of all Yemenis.

It is worth noting that the Yemeni leadership, represented by the leader of the Yemeni revolution, Sayyed “Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi”, the President of the Political Council “Mahdi Al-Mashat” and the Yemeni army along with the popular committees, carried out huge military attacks in retaliation for the assassination of the President Saleh Al-Sammad. The counterattack was harsh, as many news reports revealed, which were achieved by combat drones and ballistic missiles targeting strategic sites inside Saudi and Emirati territories in response to the treacherous assassination.