More then 150 Violation in In Hodeidah

In during in the past 24 hours ,The Arab coalition violated ceasefire in In Hodeidah

The violations included two strikes by drones, flying three warplanes and four spy aircraft over the skies of al-Tuhaytah and Kilo 16 and Hays areas, an official of the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room to monitor violations of the Arab coalition in the province-he, he said

He ,The violations also included 34 violations of 196 missile and artillery attack and 109 other breaches of various bullets, the official pointed out.