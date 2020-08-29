20 Prisoners of the Yemeni Army Freed in Swap Deal

YemenExtra

The head of the Committee for Prisoners Affairs, Abdul Qadir Al-Murtada, confirmed the release of 20 prisoners of the Yemeni army and the popular committees from several fronts through local mediators.

Al-Murtada explained in a tweet on his Twitter account, “With God’s help and success, on Thursday 7 Muharram 1442 corresponding to August 27, 2020, 20 prisoners of the army and the popular committees were freed in exchanges from several fronts through local mediators.”

It should be noted that on August 21, 8 prisoners of the army and the popular committees were freed from the Marib front in prisoners exchange through local understandings.