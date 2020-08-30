August/ 29: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Last Saturday, August 29,2020, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) on Yemen continued to target several governorates, leaving casualties and causing damage to property. In addition, the Saudi-UAE mercenaries continued to violate the Hodeidah ceasefire agreement.

In the coastal province of Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room monitored 65 violations committed by the Saudi aggression and it mercenaries, including two warplanes hovering over in the airspace of Haiss, two spy planes over Al-Durayhimi and Haiss. 19 violations were conducted with missile and artillery shelling, and 43 violations with different weapons.

In Al-Jawf, the Saudi air force launched a raid on Al-Hazm district.

In Marib, the US-backed Saudi aggression carried out 4 raids on the districts of Sarwah and Majzar, and 4 raids in the Mahliya district.

In Al-Bayda, a US-Saudi raid targeted the Walad Rabie district.

In Saada, northern Yemen, a Saudi bombardment with missiles and shells targeted several villages in the Munebah district.