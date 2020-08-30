Saudi Warplanes Launch a Series of Airstrikes in Several Yemeni Province

YemenExtra

Today, Sunday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression launched a series of raids on a number of provinces.

In Marib, the aggression forces launched 17 raids in the province, 11 of the airstrikes were carried out in the Medghal district, and 6 raids in the Mahliya district.

In the Al-Bayda governorate, the aggression launched 3 raids on Walad Rabie.

In Al-Jawf, the aggression airforce conducted a raid on the Al-Hazm district.