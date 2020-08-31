26 Prisoners of the Yemeni Army Freed in a Prisoners’ Swap Deal

YemenExtra

The Chairman of the Committee for Prisoners Affairs, Abdul Qadir Al-Murtada, announced the liberation of 26 prisoners of the army and the popular committees in prisoners’ exchange from several fronts through local mediators.

Al-Murtada said in a tweet on his Twitter account, “With God’s help and success, yesterday and today 12/11 Muharram / 1442 corresponding to 30/31 / August / 2020, (26) prisoners of the army and the popular committees were freed in exchanges from several fronts through local mediators.”

It is noteworthy that, on August 28, 20 prisoners of the army and the committees were freed in exchanges from several fronts through local mediators.