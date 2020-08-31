A Technical Problem Leads to Reduce Internet Bandwidth by %60 in Yemen

YemenExtra

An official source in the General Telecommunications Corporation and the Yemen International Telecommunication Company (TeleYemen) stated that 60 percent of the international bandwidth of the Internet has been out of service as a result of a cutoff in one of the international routes outside Yemen.

The source explained to the Yemeni News Agency (Saba) that the external disruption in international Internet connections affected the Internet traffic in most governorates of the Republic.

The source stressed communications with the international suppliers are currently taking place as well as arrangements to provide alternatives through temporary route connections until the technical defect is maintained to return international bandwidth to its normal rankge as soon as possible.

The source expressed its regret over the impact of Internet services resulting from reasons beyond its control, stressing that vigorous follow-up is underway to reduce the impact of this problem.