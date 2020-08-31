A Yemeni Civilian Gets Wounded by Saudi Forces Shooting in Hodeidah

YemenExtra

A citizen was wounded by the shootings of the mercenaries affiliated with the Saudi-UAE aggression in the Al-Salamah area, east of the district of Hodeidah governorate.

This comes in the context of the daily crimes and assaults committed by the aggression and its mercenaries in the Hodeidah governorate, in clear violation of the ceasefire agreement in the governorate and in light of international silence.

Yesterday, Sunday, the forces of aggression committed 101 violations in Hodeidah, including the creation of combat fortifications in Haiss, the hovering of 4 warplanes in the airspace of Al-Jabaliya, Al-Faza and Haiss, and the monitoring of 8 spy drones in the airspace of Al-Jabaliya, Al-Jah, Al-Faza and Haiss. 33 violations were carried out with missile and artillery shelling.

It is worth noting that the Saudi aggression carried out an airstrike, from an unmanned combat drone, against the house of Yahya Al-Manasab at dawn on Friday, August 28, in the besieged city of Al-Durayhimi in an assassination operation, and the raid led to his death.