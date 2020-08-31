August 30: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

The US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) on Yemen continued to carry out airstrikes in a number of provinces during the past 24 hours, as it launched 27 raids on Sunday, August 30, 2020, on the governorates of Marib, Al-Bayda and Al-Jawf. The Saudi-led aggression also kept violating the Sweden ceasefire agreement in Hodeidah.

In Marib: A number of 11 raids were launched by the Saudi warplanes in the district of Medghal and 11 raids, distributed in more than a location in the Mahliya district.

In Al-Bayda province: The aggression air force launched 3 raids on the Walad Rabie district as well as another raid on the Nati` district.

Al-Jawf: The military aircraft of the US-Saudi aggression targeted the Al-Hazm district.

In Hodeidah, west coast of Yemen, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 101 violations committed by the forces of the Saudi-UAE aggression within Hodeidah frontlines. The violations included the hovering of 4 warplanes and 8 espionage drones over Jablya, Al-Faza, Al-Jah and Haiss districts and 33 breaches with artillery shelling.