Arab Coalition Violations Monitored In Hodeidah



An official of the Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room to monitor violations of the coalition forces in Hodeidah have monitored 95 violations over the past 24 hours.

The official said in a statement that the breaches included creating combat fortifications near 50 Street and al-Jabaliya area and flying seven spy planes in the skies over al-Jabaliya, al-Jah, al-Faza, and Kilo 16 and al-Durayhimi areas.

The official added that the violations included six violations with 39 missile and artillery attack and 80 other violations with different bullets.