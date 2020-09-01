August/31: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday, Tuesday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) on Yemen continued to launch raids and bomb a number of governorates, leaving casualties damage to property. Its mercenaries in Hoeidah also kept violating the ceasefire agreement.

In Hodeidah coastal province, a citizen was wounded by Saudi-UAE mercenaries shootings in the Al-Salama area, east of Haiss district.

The Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 95 violations committed by the mercenaries of the Saudi aggression, which included the creation of combat fortifications near 50th Street and Al-Jabaliya, the hovering of 7 spy drones in the airspace of Al-Jabaliya, Al-Jah, Al-Faza, Kilo-16 and Al-Durayhimi, 6 violations with missile and artillery shelling, and 80 violations with different kinds of weapons.

In the governorate of Marib, the Saudi-American aggression launched 17 raids, 10 of them targeted Mahliya district and 7 on the Medghal district.

In Al-Bayda, the warplanes of the aggression conducted 6 raids on the Walad Rabie district.

In Al-Jawf, a number of 3 raids targeted the Al-Hazm district.

In Hajjah, two raids by the Saudi aggression targeted the districts of Haradh and Hiran.