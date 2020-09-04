4 Children and a Man Get Injured by Saudi Airstrikes in Yemen, Marib

YemenExtra

Today, Friday, 4 children and a man were injured, as a result of aerial raids launched by the Saudi aggression on commercial stores in the Marib governorate.

A number of 4 children and a man were injured, as a result of Saudi airstrikes on commercial stores in the village of Al-Ardiya in the Mahliya district within Marib province, indicating that the injuries of two children are critical.

This comes in light of the continued US-backed Saudi-led aggression targeting of Yemeni people, which is always neglected by the UN for its complicity with the aggression.