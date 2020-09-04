September 3: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

The US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) on Yemen continues to launch airstrikes and targeting a number of governorates, causing material damage to property. In Hodeidah coastal province, the mercenaries and the Saudi-UAE invaders continued their violations against the ceasefire agreement.

In the governorate of Marib, the warplanes of the US-backed aggression launched 11 raids in the Medghal district, as well as 5 raids in Serwah district, and two raids on the Mahliah district.

In Al-Jawf province, the aggression air force launched 5 raids in the Al-Dhahra region within Khub Wa Sha’af district.

In Hajjah, a raid targeted the Al-Mazrak area in the Haradh district.

As for Saada, the aggression launched a raid on Al-Zahir district.

In Hodeidah, a woman was wounded by an artillery shell launched by the mercenary forces of the Saudi aggression, which targeted a house in the Galil area in Al-Haook district.

A source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operation Room reported 160 violations in the Hodeidah governorate committed by the Saudi-UAE mercenary forces during the past 24 hours.

The source pointed out that among the violations were the creation of combat fortifications in Al-Jabaliya and Haiss, the hovering of 5 warplanes in the airspace of Al-Faza and Haiss, and 12 spy drones in the airspace of Al-Faza, Al-Jah and Al-Jabaliya, indicating that a combat spy drone belonging to the aggression forces launched two raids on the Al-Jabaliya area.