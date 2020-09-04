September 2: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Last Wednesday, September 2,2020, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression continued to launch raids and bombing a number of governorates, leaving victims and damage to property, while the invaders and mercenaries in Hodeidah continued breaching the Sweden agreement.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 134 violations of the aggression, which included combat fortifications near 50th Street, the hovering of 6 espionage drones in the airspace of Al-Manthr and Al-Jabaliya. It also carried out 3 raids by a combat drone in the Al-Jabaliya and Al-Durayhimi. Additinally, 17 violations were carried out by artillery shelling and 108 violations with different kinds of weapons.

In Marib, the warplanes of the Saudi aggression, backed by the US and UK, conducted 10 airstrikes in Mahliya district and 7 raids in the district of Medghal.

In Al-Bayda governorate, a number of 7 Saudi raids targeted Walad Rabie district.