Yemen’s Capital Holds Rallies to Denounce the Saudi Siege on Oil Tankers

After Friday prayers, rallies were organized in the Yemeni capital, Sana’a, within its districts to denounce the aggression’s continued siege against oil derivative tankers.

The participants considered preventing the arrival of oil derivatives a war crime against the Yemeni people, stressing that they would continue to steadfast the Saudi aggression, regardless of the sacrifices.

The statements confirmed in all rallies the continuation of providing the Yemeni army and the popular committees with financial aid, recruited men and arms.

Moreover, the rallies held in the Yemeni capital condemned the silence and the complicity of the United Nations as the blockade against oil derivatives ships continue.