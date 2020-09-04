The People of Hajjah Province Confirm Their Continued Support of Frontlines

YemenExtra

The people of Hajjah affirmed that they will continue to back-up fronts and make more sacrifices in defense of their religion, honor and national sovereignty until victory is achieved.

Today, Friday, the people and head figures in Hajjah denounced the silence of the international community and human rights organizations regarding the crimes and violations committed by the countries of aggression, led by the Saudi kingdom, in addition to preventing ships loaded with oil and food products to enter Yemen, despite obtaining UN permits.

They held America and the Zionist entity, the repercussions of the humanitarian catastrophe and the worsening of living conditions in the country as a result of the brutal practices and violations of the countries of aggression.

A statement issued during the rally in Hajjah called on the international community to intervene urgently to release the detained ships.

The statement also declared denunciation of the UAE normalization with the Zionist entity.

Moreover, the statement congratulated the victories of the army and the popular committees in the Al-Bayda governorate and other various fronts, stressing to continue providing the fronts with men, money and equipment.