September 4: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

The US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) on Yemen continues to target a number of governorates with airstrikes and shells. On Friday, September 4, 2020, the Saudi raids resulted in the injury of several civilians, most of whom are children. Moreover, the Saudi aggression, along with its mercenaries, continued to violate the ceasefire agreement of Hodeidah.

A number of four children and two men were injured as a result of the airstrikes launched by the US-backed Saudi aggression on shops located in the village of Al-Ardiya in the Mahliya district, indicating that the injury of two of the wounded children is critical.

Additionally, the air force of the Saudi aggression conducted 5 raids on the Mahliya district and 5 other raids on the Medghal district.

In Al-Bayda, a number of eight raids targeted Walad Rabie district.

In Al-Jawf, nine airstrikes targeted the district of Khub Wa Sha’af.

As for Saada province, Saudi artillery shelling was carried out against the Al-Sheikh area in the Munebah district.

In Hodeidah, a source form the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations room announced 150 violations committed by the Saudi forces and mercenaries in the governorate during the past 24 hours.

The source pointed out that among the violations were the launching of 13 raids using combat drones in the 50th Street and Al-Durayhimi, the hovering of 5 warplanes in the airspace of Al-Faza and Haiss as well as 19 espionage drones over Hodeidah city, Kilo 16, Al-Faza and Al-Jabaliya.