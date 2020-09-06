September 5: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Today, Saturday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression on Yemen continued to launch raids bombing a number of governorates, leaving casualties and causing damage to property, while the invaders and mercenaries in Hodeidah continued their violations of the Sweden agreement.

In Saada, a citizen was wounded by Saudi missile and artillery shelling that targeted villages in the Razih border district.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 58 violations, which include: creating combat fortifications in Haiss, 13 violations with artillery shelling of 68 shells, and 44 violations with different weapons.

In Marib, the warplanes of the Saudi aggression launched 4 raids on the Medghal district, 3 raids on the Serwah district, and a raid on the Majzar district as well as a raid on the Mahliah district.

In Al-Bayda, the warplanes of the US-Saudi aggression carried out 5 raids on the Walad Rabie district and 3 raids on the Nati` district.

In Al-Jawf, the US-backed Saudi-led air forces launched 7 raids on the Khub Wa Sha’af district.

In Hajjah province, a Saudi military aircraft targeted, with a raid, the Al-Mazrak area in the Haradh district.

Moreover, Saudi jets launched an airstrike near Saudi Najran province.