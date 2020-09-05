A Series of Saudi Aerial Raids Target Yemen

YemenExtra

Today, Saturday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) on Yemen launched a series of raids on a number of provinces.

In Marib, the Saudi-led warplanes carried out 4 raids in Medghal district, 3 raids in Serwah district, a raid on the Majzar district, and a raid on the Mahlyah district.

In Al-Bayda, the Saudi-American aggression launched 5 raids on the Walad Rabie district, and 3 raids on the Nati` district.

As for Al-Jawf, the aggression air forces conducted 7 raids in the Khub-Wa-Sha’af district.

In addition, a Saudi fighter jet launched a raid on the Al-Mazrak area in the Haradh district.

It also launched a raid in the al-Buq area near Najran Saudi souther province.