September 7: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

The US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) on Yemen continues to launch its raids on a number of governorates and causing damage to property. On Monday, it intensified its raids on Al-Jawf Governorate, and it breached the ceasefire agreement in Hodeidah.

In Al-Jawf, a number of 17 airstrikes were launched in separate areas within the district of Khub Wa Sha’af.

In Marib, the warplanes of the Saudi aggression carried out 6 raids on the Mahliya district and a raid on the Majzar district.

In Saada, the Al-Sheikh area in the Munabbah border district witnessed Saudi missile bombardment.

As for Hodeidah, the aggression forces carried out 147 violations in Hodeidah during the past 24 hours.

A source from the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room stated that among the violations of the aggression is the creation of combat fortifications near 50th Street and Haiss, the throwing of explosive shells from a combat drone in 50th Street.

The source added there was hovering of two warplanes in the airspace of Haiss and Kilo 16 as well as 5 spy drones in Al-Jah and Haiss. 42 violations were carried out though artillery-missile shelling, and 94 violations with diverse weapons.

In Najran, the Saudi aggression conducted a raid on the Al-Shurfa area.