Saudi Warplanes Target Civilians in Marib, Resulting in Casualties

YemenExtra

A number of civilians were killed and wounded today, Tuesday, after the US-Saudi air force targeted them in the Marib governorate.

The Saudi airstrike targeted a truck loaded with foodstuffs traveling in the Al-Farasis in the Mahlyah district, which resulted in killing and injuring many civilians, an official reported.

It is worth noting that today, more than 15 raids have targeted the Mahlyah district, while 5 airstrikes targeted the Rahba district.

Last Friday, 4 children and two men were injured as a result of Saudi airstrikes on commercial stores in the village of Al-Ardiya in the Mahlyah district.

It is noteworthy that the Saudi-led air forces intensified its raids in the Marib governorate lately, where it launched dozens of raids during the past days.