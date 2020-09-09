Civilians in Hajjah Hold a Protest Condemning the Saudi Blockade Against Oil Tankers

YemenExtra

The people of (Kahlan Al-Sharaf)district in the Hajjah governorate organized a protest to condemn the continued detention of oil derivative ships.

The participants in the event called on the international community to bear its responsibility and pressure the Saudi coalition of aggression to release the detained oil derivative tankers and allow them to enter the port of Hodeidah.

Moreover, the people in the demonstration held the United Nations responsible for the worsening of the humanitarian situation due to the spread of disease and the severe shortage of oil products.

Kahlan Sheikhs called upon all the people of the province to unite in defense of the homeland in order to keep it secure and stable, stressing that they will continue to support the fronts and will steadfast until victory is achieved.