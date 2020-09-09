For the Third Time in a Row, Yemeni Drones Target Abha Saudi Airport: Spokesperson

YemenExtra

The Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, announced today, Wednesday, that the Air Force has targeted Abha International Airport again for the third day in a row, with a number of K2 combat drones.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree clarified that the Air Force had targeted military and sensitive targets inside the airport, stressing that targets were hit accurately.

The spokesperson pointed out that this targeting comes “in response to the escalation of aggression, its crimes and its continued siege on our dear country.”

The Air Force had targeted, at dawn yesterday, Tuesday, Abha airport with a number of Samad-3 combat drones, causing accurate hits.

It is noteworthy that the Yemeni Armed Forces stressed that it will continue its operations as long as the Saudi aggression and siege continue.

In the same context, a Saudi newspaper published news about the issuance of a directive from the SOC Command and Operations Center to stop air traffic at Abha airport after the airport was subjected to many attacks by the Yemeni forces.

Later on the same day, the newspaper was forced to remove the news from its website and its Twitter page.