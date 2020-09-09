September 8: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Tuesday, September 8, 2020, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) on Yemen continued its bombing and raids on a number of areas, while the forces of aggression in Hodeidah continued their violations against the Sweden Agreement.

In the Marib governorate, the aggression forces launched 15 raids on the Mahliya district and 5 raids on the Rahba district.

Moreover, civilians were killed and wounded after Saudi warplanes targeted a truck loaded with foodstuffs in Nqeel al-Farasis, Mahlya district.

Also in Marib, Saudi mercenaries continued in blocking main roads and highways linking the governorates of Al-Bayda and Marib for 3 days, which led to the accumulation of hundreds of passengers and trucks loaded with food commodities in the Nqeel area within the district of Al-Jouba.

In Hodeidah province, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 132 violations committed by the forces of the Saudi-UAE aggression during the past 24 hours, which included the creation of combat fortifications near 50th Street and Haiss, 14 warplanes hovering over the airspace of Haiss, Kilo 16, Al-Jah, Al-Jabaliya, Al-Durayhimi and the city, while 13 spy drones were spotted over the Al-Jah, Al-Jabaliya and Al-Faza. A fighter UAV also launched a riad 50th Street, 22 violations were carried out with artillery shelling, and 80 violations with diverse weapons.