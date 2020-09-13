September 12: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday, on Saturday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression on Yemen continued its bombardment on a number of governorates, leaving victims and causing destruction in several areas, while the invaders and mercenaries in Hodeidah kept violating the Sweden agreement.

In Hodeidah, a citizen was wounded as a result of the aggression forces’ shelling of his home with artillery shell in the village of Al-Manqam, district of al-Durayhimi.

The Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 185 violations of the Saudi-UAE aggression. The violations include the hovering of 9 warplanes in the airspace of Tuhita, Al-Faza, Haiss, Al-Jabaliya and Al-Jah, and 13 spy planes in Haiss, Kilo 16, Al-Jah, Hodeidah city, Al-Faza and Al-Jabaliya, 57 violations were conducted using missile-artillery shelling, and 66 violations with diverse weapons.

In Saada, a citizen was wounded by Saudi border guards intensive shooting in the Al-Raqo area within the district of Munebah, while 3 raids were carried out by the warplanes of the Saudi aggression in Baqim district.

In Sana’a, the capital and the governorate, the US-backed Saudi aggression conducted 6 airstrikes on the Military Engineering Department in the Sa’wan area, Sho’ub district, and a raid on a citizen’s farm in the village of Saraf, Bani Hushaish district.

In Marib, a number of 16 raids were launched on separate areas within the district of Majzar, as well as seven raids in Medghal district, in addition to three raids in Mahliya district.

In Hajjah, Saudi-led air forces launched an airstrike on Haradh customs.