September 13: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

The warplanes of the US-backed Saudi-led aggression continued their raids on the Yemeni capital, Sana’a, and other Yemeni regions, where it launched 62 raids last Sunday, September 13, 2020. Most of the airstrikes launched were focused on the capital Sana’a and the governorates of Marib and Al-Jawf. In Hodeidah, the violations by the Saudi-UAE mercenaries continued against the Sweden-held agreement.

In the Yemeni capital: a number of 9 raids, three of which targeted Sana’a International Airport, 3 others targeted the military maintenance department in Al-Nahda neighborhood, Al-Thawra district, and 3 raids in Al-Arouq area, district of Bani Al-Harith.

In Sana’a (governorate): The Saudi-led air forces launched six raids in the Sama area within the Arhab district, including two strikes on a chicken farm that injured two workers, and 3 raids in Haziz area, Sanhan district.

In Saada, two airstrikes were conducted by the warplanes of aggression in Al-Zahir district.

In Marib: 14 Saudi raids were carried out in the Rahba district, 4 raids on Medghal district, a raid on Sarwah district, and a raid on Mahliya district, which left 4 civilians killed and one wounded.

In Al-Jawf: 12 airstrikes were conducted by the Saudi aggression in the Khub Wa Sha’af district.

In Hodeidah coastal province, the Saudi aggression and it mercenary forces continued their violations of the ceasefire agreement that was held in Sweden, where mercenary shelling resulted in the damage of a house and several cars in Nasr Street within the 7th Yolio residential area.

Moreover, a woman was wounded by the shootings of the mercenaries in Al-Mudmman area in Tuhita district.