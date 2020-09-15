Arabs Coalition Continues To Violate Sweden Agreement

Arab Coalition Continues To Violate Sweden Agreement, Commiting 169 Breaches In Hodeidah and the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room to monitor violations of Sweden agreement Arabs coalition forces during the past 24 hours.

Among the violations were the flight of 11 warplanes in the airspace of al-Tuhita, al-Durayhimi and Hays districts and Kilo 16, al-Faza and al-Jah areas, said a source in the operations room.

He added,The violations also included the flight of 18 spy planes over the Kilo 16, al-Faza and al-Jah areas and al-Tuhita district, in addition to 25 breaches by artillery shelling and 115 breaches by shooting various live bullets.