Sep14: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Last Monday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) on Yemen continued to launch its airstrikes in a number of provinces, leaving killed civilians and destroyed property. In Hodeidah coastal province, violations are taken place by the Saudi-UAE mercenaries.

In Saada northern province, two citizens were killed by Saudi missile and artillery strikes in the district of Shada located in the Yemeni-Saudi border.

The warplanes of the Saudi regime targeted two raids on the al-Baq area near the Saudi southern province of Najran.

In the capital, Sana’a, an airstrike by the Saudi-led air forces targeted the Sanaa International Airport, while two other raids targeted the facility of the Hygiene Fund project in the Attan area.

In the governorate of Sana’a, a number of five airstrikes were conducted on the Rayma Hamid area within the district of Sanhan, in addition to two raids on the Al-Sama area, Arhab district.

In Marib, more than 25 raids were carried out in the Al-Jouba district, one of which hit a truck of a citizen, as well as 6 raids on Al-Abdiya district, 4 raids on Mahliya district, 3 on Majzar district, a raid on Medghal district, and a raid on Rahba district.

In the Hajjah governorate, the Saudi aggression’s air force conducted a raid on the Haradh district.

The Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room monitored 169 violations committed by the mercenaries of the Saudi-UAE aggression in Hodeidah fronts during the past 24 hours.

A source reported from the Liaison Officers’ Room that among the violations were the hovering of 11 warplanes in the airspace of Tuhita, Kilo 16, Al-Faza, Al-Durayhimi, Haiss and Al-Jah, in addition to 18 spy planes that were spotted in the airspace of Kilo 16, Al-Jah, Al-Faza and Tuhita, 25 violations using artillery shelling and 115 violations with diverse weapons.