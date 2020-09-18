Sep. 17: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday, Thursday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) on Yemen continued to attack a number of governorates with a number of airstrikes and artillery shelling, leaving casualties and causing damage to property, while the invaders and mercenaries in Hodeidah continued their violations of the Sweden agreement.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 106 violations by the Saudi-UAE aggression, which included the hovering of 6 combat spy UAVs over Al-Faza, and also the hovering of 9 espionage drones in the airspace of Al-Jah, Al-Durayhimi, Al-Faza, Al-Mazhar, Kilo 16 and the city of Hodeidah. In addition, 16 violations were conducted with missile and artillery shelling and 80 violations with diverse weapons.

In Marib, the US-backed Saudi-led air forces carried out 18 raids on the districts of Rahba, Mahliya, Al-Jouba and Medgal during the past hours.

In Hajjah, the aggression jets launched 5 raids on the city of Haradh, a raid on the Al-Mazraq area, and a raid on the Al-Tina area in the Midi district.

In Saada, north of Yemen, the US-Saudi warplanes launched a raid on Al-Zahir district.