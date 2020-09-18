The Saudi Aggression Is Preventing the Entry of Oil Tankers Into Yemen: YPC

YemenExtra

The Yemeni Oil Company has reaffirmed that the Saudi-led aggression, backed by the US and UK, is still siezing19 ships loaded with oil derivatives.

The company said in a statement published on its Facebook page: The aggression forces are still holding 19 oil tankers, including two ships carrying diesel and two ships carrying domestic gas.

The company explained that the Saudi aggression is detaining 15 tankers, with a total tonnage of (409,055) tons of gasoline and diesel, for varying periods of time reaching a maximum for the currently detained vessels of more than five months, “172” days, thus exceeding any other previous arbitrary detention it had committed.

Moreover, the YPC company considered the Saudi aggression seizure a clear violation of the provisions of the International Convention on Human Rights, the rules of international humanitarian law, and all applicable laws and customs, as well as its permanent disregard for the essence and goals of the Sweden Agreement, which stressed in its entirety the need to facilitate the arrival of basic materials and humanitarian aid to the port of Hodeidah.

The oil company noted that these realistic facts completely contradict what was stated in the briefings of the UN envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, before the Security Council, during which he claimed that fuel ships enter Hodeidah port without any obstacles.

The Saudi-led coalition of aggression continues to blockade Yemeni citizens through acts of maritime piracy aimed at impeding the arrival of ships of oil derivatives, domestic gas, food, medicine, and other urgent needs to the port of Hodeidah, despite the completion of all the procedures of examination and scrutiny in Djibouti through the UNVIM. In addition, all the ships that are held by the aggression have already obtained the UN permits that confirm it has been through the UN inspection mechanism operations.