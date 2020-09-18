Yemeni Air Force Targets Saudi “Abha” Airport

YemenExtra

Yesterday, Thursday, the Air Force conducted a new attack against the Saudi Abha International Airport in the Asir region, southern the kingdom.

The spokesman of the armed forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, stated that the Air Force had targeted Abha International Airport with a “Samad 3” combat drone.

He explained that the bombing targeted a vital military target at Abha airport, and the hit was accurate.

He confirmed that this operation comes in response to the Saudi-led aerial military escalation and its continued siege on Yemen.

It is noteworthy that the missile force and the air force of the army and the people’s committees carried out a joint military operation on the tenth of this month, with a ballistic missile “Tho-Feqar” and 4 combat drones, type “Samad-3” on an important target in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

On the ninth of this month, a batch of Samad-3 combat drones carried out an attack against sensitive targets at Abha airport, which was accomplished successfully, hours after a similar operation with drones, type 2K, that targeted the same airport.

On the 8th of September, Yemen’s air force launched an attack on military targets at the same airport with a number of Samad-3 drones, and they reached their target precisely. In addition, the Air Force carried out a massive attack, on Sunday night, on military sites and sensitive targets at the aforementioned airport.