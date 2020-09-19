Arabs Coalition Wages more 20 Airstrikes During Past 24 Hours

official said on Saturday, US-backed Saudi-led coalition forces have continued to escalate their airstrikes targeting various provinces, through launching 28 air strikes in the past 24 hours, a military.

According to the official, the warplanes launched 17 airstrikes on Marib province three airstrikes on Hajjah province and three others on Sana’a.

“During the past 24 hours, the coalition air force has also carried out two raids on Jawf province, two raids on Saada governorate and a raid on Najran, the official explained.

The escalation of the Saudi-UAE coalition’s airstrikes is accompanied by a military escalation of its forces and militants on various fronts .

The Saudi-led war coalition and the United Arab Emirates airstrikes have exceeded 250,000 in 2,000 days of war on Yemen.