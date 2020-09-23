Sep. 22: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday on Tuesday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Saada governorate, 3 citizens were wounded by Saudi missile and artillery shelling that targeted the district of Shada, near the Yemeni-Saudi border. Another bombardment by the Saudi forces and their mercenaries also took place the bordering district of Razih.

In Hodeidah governorate, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room monitored a number of 95 violations committed by the Saudi-UAE mercenaries within the past 24 hours, which included an attempt to advance in Haiss, creating combat fortifications in Al-Jah, and a warplane flying over the city of Haiss as well as 4 spy drones over the regions of Al-Faza, Tuhita and Kilo 16. 24 violations were conducted by missile and artillery shelling, and 63 violations with various weapons.

In Sana’a province, the aggression warplanes targeted a plastic factory in the Rada` area, Bani Matar district.

In Marib, the Saudi-led air forces carried out 10 airstrikes in Rahba district, and 4 raids on the Majzar region.

In the Najran front, it launched a raid on the al-Tala’a area near Najran Saudi province.