September 24: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen
YemenExtra
Yesterday on Thursday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.
In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 221 violations committed by the Saudi aggression and its mercenaries. The violations were: 11 raids by combat drones against the districts of Tuhita and Jabaliya, the hovering of 5 warplanes over Kilo-16, Al-Manthar, and the city of Hodeidah, the flying of 10 spy drones over Tuhita, Al-Jabaliya, Al-Durayhimi, and Al-Faza, 48 violations by a missile-artillery bombardment, and 154 violations using diverse weapons.
In Marib, the Saudi-led coalition aggression launched a series of raids on the Rahba district and two raids on the Mahliya district, as well as 3 raids on the Majzar and Serwah districts.
In Sana’a governorate, the US-backed aggressive coalition carried out 7 airstrikes on the village of Al-Kama in Hamadan district.
In Al-Jawf, two raids were conducted on the Khub Wa Sha’af district.
In Hajjah, a Saudi airstrike targeted Haradh customs.
In Asir, the aggressive Saudi warplanes carried out two raids on Majazah.
Moreover, it launched a raid on the Shurfa area in Najran.