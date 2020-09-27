Sep. 26: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday on Saturday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Saada, a citizen was killed and another wounded, after they were attacked by the Saudi army near the border in the district of Munebah.

Also in Saada, the US-Saudi warplanes launched two raids on the Melil area and a raid on the Al-Atfin area in the Kataf district.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 183 violations conducted by the Saudi-led coalition aggression and its mercenaries. The violations were: the creation of combat fortifications in Al-Durayhimi and Al-Faza, the hovering of 7 warplanes in the airspace of Haiss, Kilo-16, and the city of Hodeidah, as well as 7 spy drones in the airspace of Tuhita, Al-Jabaliya, and Al-Faza, 49 violations of artillery shelling and 118 violations with diverse weapons.

In Asir, the Saudi jets launched 4 airstrikes on the Sharqiya and Al-Rabou’a.