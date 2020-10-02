Oct. 1: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday on Thursday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Marib, a child was killed while a woman and her two children were wounded as a result of an explosion of bomb remnants left by the Saudi-led aggressive coalition in Wadi Habab, Serwah district.

Moreover, the Saudi warplanes carried out 4 raids on the Mahliya district, and two raids on the Al-Abdiyah and Majzar districts.

In Hodeidah, a citizen was wounded by the aggression forces’ shooting in the Al-Mugharis area located in Al-Tuhita district, while a woman was injured in Haiss by the mercenaries shooting.

The Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 106 violations committed by the Saudi-UAE aggression, including the burning of six houses in Al-Durayhimi, 39 violations by rocket and artillery shelling (329 rockets and shells), and 67 violations with diverse weapons.

In Saada, two citizens were injured and their car was burned, with the food aid it was carrying, by the Saudi bombardment in Shada district, near the border.

In Sana’a governorate, the US-Saudi fighters launched a raid on Hamadan district.

In Al-Jawf, the Saudi-American aggression launched 3 raids on the Al-Muhashima area in the Khub Wa Sha`af district.

In Asir, it conducted 4 airstrikes on the Sharqiya and Al-Rab’oua.

Moreover, the aggressive Saudi warplanes launched 3 raids on Al-Souh area near Najran.