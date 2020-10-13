FM Meets the Representative of WFP

YemenExtra

Foreign Minister Eng. Hisham Sharaf Abdullah, met today with the Acting Resident Representative of the World Food Program in Yemen, Laurent Pokera.

At the meeting, Minister Sharaf emphasized the good and close relationship between the program and the authorities in the areas administered by the National Salvation Government indicating the willingness of the competent authorities to coordinate and exert more necessary efforts to solve any problems, despite some paradoxes and overlaps in the implementation of programs conducted by the World Food Program.

He noted that to ensure the performance of the tasks assigned to the Food Program and other international organizations, there must be more cooperation and transparency to tackle any imbalances that may appear through the recognized diplomatic channels in the countries’ relations with international governmental and non-governmental organizations.

Minister Sharaf reiterated that the directives of the Supreme Political Council and the Salvation Government are clear and explicit to provide facilities and cooperation with international organizations working in the humanitarian field in Yemen.