Oct. 13: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

In Taiz governorate, a citizen was seriously injured as a result of a sniper shot by the mercenaries of the Saudi-led aggressive coalition in the Abadan area, Sabr al-Mawadim district. In addition, a number of civilians’ cars, livestock, and property was damaged as a result of the indiscriminate artillery shelling conducted by the mercenaries on the village of al-Jarat in the Sabr al-Mawadim district.

In Saada province, the Saudi aggression targeted separate areas within Razih district, near the border, with missile and artillery shells.

In Hodeidah, west coast of Yemen, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 316 violations by the Saudi-UAE forces in the governorate during the past 24 hours. The breaches were: the entering of 7 warplanes in the airspace of Al-Faza, Haiss, Al-Jabaliya, and Al-Jah, 21 spy drones were spotted in the airspace of Tuhita, Al-Jabaliya, and Al-Jah. Also, 64 violations were carried out by artillery shelling, and 224 violations using diverse weapons.

In Al-Jawf governorate, several areas within the district of Khub Wa Sha’af were targeted, where the Saudi fighters launched 4 raids on the Al-Khanjar area, a raid on the Al-Mahashima area, and a raid on the Al-Marazeeq area.

In Ma’rib governorate, the Saudi aggressive coalition carried out two raids on the districts of Majzar and Medghal, and a raid on the Rahba district.