Hadi’s Government Exports Two Million Barrels Of Oil Per Month, Should Pay Salaries,Al-Ajri



A member of the national negotiating delegation, Abdulmalik al-Ajri, said that the Sweden agreement obligates the government Hadi’s .To cover the deficit to pay salaries per month, as it exports two million barrels of oil per month, equivalent to nearly $ 80 million.

Al-Ajri explained that the coalition countries insist on continuing to close the port of Hodeidah under the pretext of the port’s revenues, which barely cover half of the salary every two to three months.

ِAlso, He added that 70% of the revenues are controlled by the coalition countries, and no one knows where to go, while 70% of the employees are in the areas of the Salvation Government.