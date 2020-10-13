The National Committee For Prisoners Announced Its Readiness To Implement, The Exchange Agreement

yesterday, Sanaa prepared to the agreement for the exchange prisoners with the other party, the head of the National Committee for Prisoners Affairs, Abdul Qadir Al-Mortada, He said .

“We completed with the International Committee of the Red Cross all the procedures and preparations before the implementation of the operation.”, Al-Mortada said on his Twitter account.

“We are now 100% ready to implement the agreement on the specified date, and we hope that the other party will be prepared at the same level”, he added.

On September 27, the national delegation signed an agreement under the auspices of the United Nations to release 681 prisoners of the army and committees in exchange for 400 from the other party, including 15 Saudis and 4 Sudanese.

The implementation plan of the agreement signed in Geneva included the start of the exchange process on October 15th. It also included the timing of the prisoner exchange process with two days, during which prisoners would be transferred from both sides by plane.