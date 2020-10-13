Oct. 12: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday on Monday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Saada governorate, a citizen was killed and 2 others were wounded by Saudi missile-artillery shelling, which targeted the Shada district, near the border. In addition, the Saudi army shelled populated villages in the bordering district of Razih.

In Taiz province, a woman was wounded by the snipers of the Saudi aggressive coalition in the Al-Salou district.

As for Al-Jawf province, the Saudi-led aggressive warplanes carried out 6 raids on the Khub Wa Sha’af district.

In Marib, the aggressive coalition warplanes launched two raids on the Medghal district.

Moreover, it launched 7 raids on the Al-Sawh area, near the Najran Saudi province, in addition to launching a raid on the Al-Amasha area in the Harf Sufyan district in Amran governorate.

Earlier today, a source in the Liaison Officers’ Operations Room announced that 227 violations by the Saudi aggression and its mercenaries had been recorded in the coastal province of Hodeidah during the past 24 hours. The source further explained that among the violations were the hovering of 5 warplanes in the airspace of Al-Faza and Haiss, as well as14 espionage drones in the airspace of Tuhita, Al-Jabaliya, Haiss and Al-Jah areas. It also went to create combat fortifications in the Al-Jabaliya region.

Additionally, there were 43 violations committed by artillery bombardment, in which a number of 426 artillery shells were used. Also, 163 violations were conducted using diverse weapons.