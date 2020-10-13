The Saudi Warplanes Launch a Series of Raids on Yemen

YemenExtra

Today, Tuesday, the US-backed Saudi aggression launched a series of raids on a number of provinces.

In Al-Jawf, the Saudi aggression warplanes conducted 4 airstrikes on the Al-Khanjar area in the Khub Wa Sha`af district, a raid on the Al-Marazeeq area in the same district, and a raid on the Al-Mahashima area.

In Marib, the US-Saudi fighter jets launched two raids on the districts of Majzar and Medghal, and a raid on the Rahba district.