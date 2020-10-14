The Increase of Brain and Nerve Deformities Due to the Toxic Weapons Used by the Aggression: MOH

YemenExtra

The Ministry of Public Health and Population along with the Yemeni Society for Neurosurgery, today, Wednesday, launched the third conference for neurosurgery.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Taha Al-Mutawakel said that Yemen is witnessing the highest records of brain and nerve deformities, with the increasing bombing of the countries of aggression using poisonous weapons on populated areas.

The Minister of Health stated that the countries of aggression, led by the Saudi regime and UAE, are still preventing the entry of diagnostic devices for neurosurgery, which has resulted in exacerbating the suffering of thousands of patients and the deterioration of the necessary medical services needed for them.

He noted that most Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) devices are almost stopped due to the aggressive Saudi prevention of entry of this type of medical device or any of its equipment.

Moreover, He pointed out that the countries of the aggressive coalition insist on preventing the entry of endoscopes necessary for neurosurgery for the sixth year in a row.