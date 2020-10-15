More than 240 Violations by The Arab coalition In Hodeidah

The Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room, which monitors violations of the Stockholm Agreement and Ceasefire in Hodeidah, reported 246 violations staged by The Arab coalition during the past 24 hours.

The source pointed out that the violations included the flying of 3 warplanes and 15 spy drones over Al-Jabalyah, Al-Jah, Al-Fazah, Hais,Kilo-16 and Attohayta. They sataged 41 attacks with artillery shelling, and 184 attacks with live bullets.