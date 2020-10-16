Oct. 15: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday on Thursday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Saada, two citizens were wounded after being shot by the Saudi border guards in the Al-Raqo area, Munebah district, near the border.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 149 violations committed by the forces of the Saudi aggressive coalition and their mercenaries, including the creation of combat fortifications in Al-Jabaliya, the hovering of a warplane in the airspace of Al-Jabaliya as well as 14 spy drones in the airspace of Tuhita, Al -Jabaliya, Haiss and Al-Faza. Moreover, 34 violations were conducted using missile-artillery shelling and 109 violations with diverse weapons.

In Al-Jawf province, the US-backed Saudi-led aggressive coalition carried out 8 raids on the Khub Wa Sha`af district and a raid on the Al-Labanat area in Al-Hazm district.

Additionally, it launched a raid on the al-Buq region near Najran Saudi province.